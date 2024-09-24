The 36th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 Disclosure for extension of time for holding 36th Annual General Meeting for F.Y. 2023-24 This is to inform that the Company had made an application under Section 96 of the Companies Act, zOra to the Regis[rar of Comprni.r, Gujarat for seeking extension of time to conduct 36tr Annual General Meeting rtt,ictr was due to be held on or before Septembet 30,2024 IAYESH SHAH MANAGING DIR DIN:03548968 The Registrar of Companies, Gujarat vide its Order dated September 23,2024 has granted extension of 02 [two) months to conduct 360, Annual General Meeting. Ihe Copy o[ approval granted by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Considered and decided the dates of the Book Closure fixed from Saturday, November 23, 2024 to Friday, November 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 36th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024) Proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)