Jyot International Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.04
0.79
0.7
0.58
Net Worth
4.16
3.91
3.82
3.7
Minority Interest
Debt
85.9
63.05
52.11
13.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
90.06
66.96
55.93
17.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.79
1.04
1.04
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.06
45.5
41.29
1.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.32
0.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
29.82
46.07
41.49
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.03
-0.31
-0.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.71
-0.54
-0.21
-0.05
Cash
0.01
0.06
0.06
0.28
Total Assets
33.86
46.6
42.39
3.13
