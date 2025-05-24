Board Meeting 24 May 2025 20 May 2025

Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2025 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements and Audit Report thereon and Any other Business with the permission of the chair and Majority of Directors. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.05.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Ind AS as approved by the Audit Committee of the Company. 2. Limited Review Report on the above referred Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 issued by M/s. Labadiya & Mehta, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Integrated Filing (Financial) for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/CIR/P/2024/185 dated December 31, 2024 read with BSE Circular No. 20250102-4 dated January 02, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2025 18 Jan 2025

Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares through preferential issue qualified institutions placement rights issueor such other permissible mode or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. 1. Issue of upto 4,00,000 Equity Shares, of the Company, at a price of Rs. 40/- per Equity Shareeach having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 30/- aggregating to not more than Rs. 1,60,00,000/- (Rupees One crores Sixty Lacs only) (Total Issue Size of Equity) to the proposed allottees by way of preferential issue 2. Decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. 3. Considered and Approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered and Appointed CS Vishwas Sharma, Proprietor of Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice (FCS 12606 and CP No. 16942) as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Remote E-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/01/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares through preferential issue qualified institutions placement rights issue subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable and Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors 1. Evaluation of various options available to the Company to raise funds and thereafter the Board has decided to further explore the options with prospective investors and also to re-evaluate the available options. 2. Appointment of Ms. Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi (DIN: 07351479) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to necessary approvals. 3. Resignation of Ms. Bhoomiben Patel (DIN: 08316893) resigning from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director including the Board Committees of the company with effect from January 10, 2025. 4. Reconstitution of following committees of the Board (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations 2015 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair and Majority of Directors. Considered and Approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 29th October, 2024 Revised Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

1. Approved the Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The 36th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at Room No. 1, 1, Pandurang Society Judges Bungalow Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad-380054, Gujarat. 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant annexures thereto for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and Approved the date of Book Closure fixed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 till Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered and Fixed the Record Date as Monday, September 23, 2024 for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024