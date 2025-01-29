iifl-logo
Jyot International Marketing Ltd EGM

5
(0%)
Feb 6, 2021|01:04:05 PM

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jan 202521 Feb 2025
1. Issue of upto 4,00,000 Equity Shares, of the Company, at a price of Rs. 40/- per Equity Shareeach having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 30/- aggregating to not more than Rs. 1,60,00,000/- (Rupees One crores Sixty Lacs only) (Total Issue Size of Equity) to the proposed allottees by way of preferential issue 2. Decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. 3. Considered and Approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. Considered and Appointed CS Vishwas Sharma, Proprietor of Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice (FCS 12606 and CP No. 16942) as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Remote E-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner. Notice of EGM dated January 22, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2025) Proceeding of the EGM held on February 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2025) Scrutinizer report and Voting result for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.02.2025)

