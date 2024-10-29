|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Sep 2024
|23 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Annual General Meeting Considered and decided the dates of the Book Closure fixed from Saturday, November 23, 2024 to Friday, November 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 36th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
