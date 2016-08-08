To the Members of Kailash Auto Finance Ltd

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kailash Auto Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters Specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The pending litigation of the Company is disclosed in Note No. 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SDA & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 120759W

CA Shrawankumar Vishwanath Roy

Partner

Membership No 113842

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 30, 2019

"ANNEXURE A"TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019:

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the yec material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property.

ii. The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable interval by the management. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is a Non-Banking Financial Company, the loan has been granted in the ordinary course of business to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of clause 3 (iii)(a), (b)and (c) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, since the company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India and engaged in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares, is exempt from complying with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of clause (iv) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014(as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the operation carried by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted /accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Sales-tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues which have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes are as follows

1. Interest Tax:

Assessment Years 1998-99, 1999-00 and 2000-01: Cases are pending before Allahabad High Court by the Income Tax Department against the order of ITAT where in it is held that the Finance Charges on Hire Purchase is not interest but a profit.

2. Income Tax:

a. Assessment Year 2001-02 and 2002-03: Cases are pending before Allahabad High Court (by the Deptt.) against the order of the ITAT wherein depreciation is allowed at the rate of 40% on leased vehicles.

b. Assessment Year 1996-97: Case is pending before Allahabad High Court against the penalty order passed by the ITAT.

c. Assessment Year 2004-05: Case is pending before ITAT (u/s 254) and before High Court against the legal ground that case cannot be opened u/s 148 before completion of 12 months in which return of income was originally filed.

d. Assessment Year 2006-07: Case is pending before CIT (Appeals) Kanpur against the order of the Assessing Officer.

e. Assessment Year 2007-08: Case is pending for assessment before DCIT - 6 Kanpur.

f. Assessment Year 1995-96: We have filed a Writ Petition before Lucknow High Court under the KAR VIVAD SAMADHAN SCHEME and matter is pending before Lucknow High Court.

g. Assessment Year 1992-93: Application is pending for appeal effect to be given before the Assessing Officer.

The quantification of above liabilities has not been done on account of cases pending before the authority.

3. Legal Cases:

a. Disputed Case of Bhubaneswar Branch for recovery of Rs. 4.45/- Lacs deposited in court.

b. Disputed Case of Citi Corp for recovery of Rs. 3.04/- Lacs of Alwar Branch.

c. Disputed Case liabilities of Rs 3.08/- Lacs repayable if claimed by the customer.

viii. In our opinion, the Company has not taken any loan either from the financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and, consequently reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our examination of records, the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the registration has been obtained.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KAILASH AUTO FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kailash Auto Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

