Open₹0.64
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹0.64
Day's Low₹0.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
58.71
58.71
58.71
58.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.2
1.14
1.09
1.25
Net Worth
59.91
59.85
59.8
59.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.27
-4.61
0.62
2.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepak Kunjbihari Dave
Independent Director
Vanita Mansukh Parmer
Company Secretary
Shefali Agarwal
Additional Director
Sandipbhai Samat Rathod
Additional Director
Rajendra Navalbhai Khungla
15 Rolland Complex 2nd Floor,
37/17 The Mall,
Uttar Pradesh - 208001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.kailfin.com
Email: info@kailfin.com
6 Mangoe Lane,
2nd Floor,
Kolkata - 700 001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/5809
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Kailash Auto Finance Ltd. was incorporated in November 14, 1984. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Non Banking Financial Activities.
