Kailash Auto Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
58.71
58.71
58.71
58.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.2
1.14
1.09
1.25
Net Worth
59.91
59.85
59.8
59.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.44
0.61
0.37
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
60.35
60.46
60.17
60.33
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.26
2.75
3.91
3.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
54.03
57.43
55.09
55.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.87
1.87
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
54.14
59.11
56.75
58.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-1.85
0
-1.41
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.89
-1.7
-1.66
-1.67
Cash
0.01
0.23
1.11
1.08
Total Assets
60.35
60.46
60.17
60.32
