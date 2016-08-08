TO THE MEMBERS

KAILASH AUTO FINANCE LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirty Fourth (34th) Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019. The summarised financial performance of your Company is as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2019 Year ended March 31, 2018 Total Income 169.88 341.74 Less: Total Expenditure 164.95 335.71 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 4.92 6.03 Less: Tax Expense 1.15 1.58 Less: Deferred Tax 0.01 (0.00) Mat Credit (2.10) - Profit/(Loss) for the period 5.87 4.45 Add: Brought forward from previous year (213.01) (216.58) Less: Transfer to Special Reserve 1.17 0.89 Surplus/(Deficit) carried to Balance Sheet (208.31) (213.01)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

Some of the key highlights of your Companys performance during the year under review are:

• The profit before tax stood at Rs. 4.92 Lakhs against a profit of Rs. 6.03 Lakhs in the last year.

• The net profit after tax stood at Rs. 5.87 Lakhs against a profit of Rs. 4.45 Lakhs in the last year.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP). The Company has prepared these financial statements to comply in all material aspects with the accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with paragraph 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. The Financial Statements are prepared under the historical cost convention on an accrual basis. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of financial statements are consistent with those of previous year.

Your Company discloses standalone unaudited financial results on a quarterly basis, which are subject to limited review, and standalone audited financial results on an annual basis.

Your Company has complied with all the norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) including the Fair practices, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.

AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO CARRY TO THE RESERVES

The Company has transferred 20% of its net profit to special reserve account during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial year relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Companys internal financial control ensures that all assets of the Company are properly safeguarded and protected, proper prevention and detection of frauds and errors and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported appropriately. Your Company has an adequate system of internal financial controls commensurate with its size and scale of operations, procedures and policies, ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Your Companys vision, mission and core values have laid the foundation for internal controls. On the administrative controls side, your Company has a proper reporting structure, oversight committees and rigorous performance appraisal system to ensure checks and balances. On the financial controls side, your Company has in place segregation of duties and reporting mechanism to deter and detect misstatements in financial reporting.

Your Companys Internal Control System is commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations and ensures compliance with policies and procedures. The Internal Control Systems are being constantly updated with new/revised standard operating procedures.

Further, in accordance with the latest legislation, your Companys Internal Financial Controls (IFC) have been reviewed and actions have been taken to strengthen financial reporting and overall risk management procedures.

Your Company has a dedicated and independent Internal Audit team reporting directly to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such policies and procedures have been adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting record and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The purpose, scope, authority and responsibility of the Internal Audit team are approved by the Audit Committee. Internal Audit team influences and facilitates improvements in the control environment by constantly evaluating the risk management and internal control systems.

Furthermore, the Audit Committee of your Company evaluates and reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements. Significant deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee and corrective measures are recommended for implementation. Based on the internal audit report, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas. All these measures help in maintaining a healthy internal control environment.

The Company has a Code of Business Conduct for all employees and a clearly articulated and internalized delegation of financial authority. These authority levels are periodically reviewed by management and modifications, if any, are submitted to the Audit Committee and Board for approval. The Company also takes prompt action on any violations of the Code of Business Conduct by its employees.

A CEO/CFO Certificate signed by the CFO of the Company confirms the existence and effectiveness of internal controls and reiterates their responsibilities to report deficiencies to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also reviews the Risk management framework periodically and ensures it is updated and relevant. During the year under review, the Internal Financial Control Audit was carried out by the Statutory Auditors, the Report of which is forming part of this Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

Being a non-deposit taking NBFC, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public/ members under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year and within the meaning of the provisions of the Non-Banking Financial Companies, Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

AUDITORS

i. STATUTORY AUDITORS

In terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, M/s SDA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 120759W), Mumbai, was appointed as the Auditors of the Company for a consecutive period of 5 (Five) years from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting held in the year 2017 until conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in the year 2022.

The Members may note that consequent to the changes made in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide notification dated May 7, 2018, the proviso to Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with explanation to sub-rule 7 of Rule 3 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the requirement of ratification of appointment of Auditors by the Members at every AGM has been done away with. Therefore, the Company is not seeking any ratification of appointment of M/s SDA &

Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Your Company has received a Certificate from M/s SDA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, confirming their eligibility to continue as Auditors of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. They have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI as required under the provisions of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations.

ii. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company had appointed Ms. Kavita Raju Joshi, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct an audit of the Secretarial Records of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 is annexed herewith as [Annexure-A] to this report.

QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK IN THE AUDITORS REPORTS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditors in their Reports to the Financial Statements or by the Secretarial Auditors in their Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary/joint ventures/associate companies.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 75,00,00,000/- divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each; 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each. At present the Issued, Subscribed and Paid Up Share Capital of your Company is Rs. 58,70,60,083/- divided into 58,70,60,083 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up.

PROMOTERS GROUP SHAREHOLDING

As on March 31, 2019, the total shareholding of the Promoters Group of your Company is 0.10 % and none of the Promoter/Promoters Group shareholding is under pledge. Further in compliance with the Regulation 31(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the entire shareholding of promoter(s) and promoter group is in dematerialised form.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return is prepared in Form MGT-9 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed as [Annexure-B] and forms an integral part of this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

a) Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The Provisions of Section 134(m) of the Act relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption do not apply to this Company as the Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities.

b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review there was no foreign exchange outgo nor was any foreign exchange earned.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Company has a duly constituted Board of Directors which is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, schedules thereto and rules framed there under and also in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

a) Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have given a declaration that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

b) Familiarisation Programme undertaken for Independent Directors

The Independent Directors are familiarised with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. On appointment, the Independent Director is issued a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expected time commitments. The Director is also explained in detail the various compliances required from him/her as a Director under the various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The details of familiarisation programme are available on the website of the Company viz. www.kailfin.com .

c) Non-Independent Director

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Deepak Kunjbihari Dave (DIN: 06776698), Director, is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his appointment with a view to avail his valuable advices and wise counsel.

A brief profile of the above Director seeking re-appointment required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 will be provided in the Notice calling Annual General Meeting of the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

d) Changes in Directorship/Key Managerial Personnel during the year

Mr. Praveen Paliwal (DIN: 06878483) & Mr. Shivsagar Mahanguram Kanojia (DIN: 06908833) were appointed as Directors of the Company by the Board at their meeting held on August 14, 2018.

Ms. Shafali Temani, Qualified Company Secretary was appointed as the Whole Time Secretary of the Company with effect from February 11, 2019.

Ms. Vanita Mansukh Parmar (DIN: 05345249) resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from August 14, 2018. Mr. Dipan Patel Jesingbhai (DIN: 05359769) resigned from the directorship of the Company with effect from December 31, 2018. Ms. Runel Saxena, resigned from the post of Whole Time Secretary of the Company with effect from February 11, 2019. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation and gratitude for the assistance and guidance provided by them during their association with the Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A total of Seven (7) Meetings of the Board of Directors of your Company were held during the year under review. The maximum interval between two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013, and in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of all Board/Committee Meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has constituted/re-constituted various Board level committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. Details of all the Committees along with composition and meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy are explained and annexed as [Annexure- C] and forms an integral part of this Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has formulated a codified Whistle Blower Policy incorporating the provisions relating to Vigil Mechanism in terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in order to encourage Directors and Employees of your Company to escalate to the level of the Audit Committee any issue of concerns impacting and compromising with the interest of your Company and its stakeholders in any way. Your Company is committed to adhere to highest possible standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct and to open communication and to provide necessary safeguards for protection of employees from reprisals or victimisation, for whistle blowing in good faith. The said Policy is available on your Companys website www.kailfin.com.

PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. Your Company in its endeavour to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all its employees has developed a policy to ensure zero tolerance towards verbal, physical, psychological conduct of a sexual nature by any employee or stakeholder that directly or indirectly harasses, disrupts or interferes with another employees work performance or creates an intimidating, offensive or hostile environment such that each employee can realize his / her maximum potential.

Your Company has put in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment as per The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Policy is meant to sensitize the employees about their fundamental right to have safe and healthy environment at workplace. As per the Policy, any employee may report his / her complaint to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors of the Company. The said Policy is available on your Companys website www.kailfin.com.

Your Company affirms that during the year under review adequate access was provided to complainant, if any, who wished to register a complaint under the policy.

During the year, your Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Your Company is exempted from the applicability of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as your Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the financial year ended March 31, 2019, all transactions with the Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed thereunder were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. Your Company does not have a Material Subsidiary as defined under Regulation 16(1)(c) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Board shall formulate a Policy to determine Material Subsidiary as and when considered appropriate in the future.

Your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions and the said Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.kailfin.com.

During the year under review, your Company did not enter into any Related Party Transactions which require prior approval of the Members. All Related Party Transactions of your Company had prior approval of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, as required under the Listing Regulations. Subsequently, the Audit Committee and the Board have reviewed the Related Party Transactions on a quarterly basis. During the year under review, there has been no materially significant Related Party Transactions having potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

Since all Related Party Transactions entered into by your Company were in the ordinary course of business and also on an arms length basis, therefore details required to be provided in the prescribed Form AOC - 2 is not applicable to the Company. Necessary disclosures have been made in the Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2019.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES:

A statement containing the details of the Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as [Annexure-D] forming part of this Report.

The Company has no employee drawing a remuneration of Rs. 60,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Lakhs) per annum or part thereof in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company has always practised sound corporate governance and takes necessary actions at appropriate times for enhancing and meeting stakeholders expectations while continuing to comply with the mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance.

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate confirming compliance is given as [Annexure-E] and forms an integral part of this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section as [Annexure-F] and forms an integral part of this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is embedded in your Companys operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The Risk Management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), the Directors of your Company confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, the applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019 and of the profit & loss of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2019;

iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force) for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation, for the contribution made by the employees at all levels but for whose hard work, and support, your Companys achievements would not have been possible. Your Directors also wish to thank its customers, dealers, agents, suppliers, investors and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.