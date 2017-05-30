To the Members of Kalyanpur Cements Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Kalyanpur Cements Limited (‘the Company"), which compose the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information —

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records In accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: design, implementation and maintenance of adequate eternal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3 Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. Wo have taken into account the provisions of the Act. the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable- assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures In the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view. In order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate Internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimate s made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion

Opinion

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give th8 information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fan view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017;

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date: and

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis on Manors

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

(i) As stated in para 1.1 of Note 19 to the Balance Sheet, the claim of BSEB (now South Bihar Power Distribution Company United) is disputed in respect of 33 KV power connection. The nature of dispute & the details relating thereto have been explained in the above paragraph of Note 19.

(ii) In terms of para 4 of Note 19 to the Balance Sheet. Documents and papers relating to all the immovable properties including land at Banjan are deposited with IFCI Ltd. Which assigned its loan earlier granted to the Company to Arcil - Kalyanpur Cements Ltd. Trust.

(iii) Without Qualifying our opinion, though the accounts have been drawn on going concern concept, the accumulated losses at the end of current financial year considering the loss of Rs. 14534.00 Lacs for the year amount to Rs 57094.16 Lacs (Refer Note no. 2 in Financial Statement) against the capital and reserve of Rs.4836.54 Lacs which leaves a negative net worth of Rs.52257.62 Lacs In view of this negative networth. ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon tho Companys performance in terms of the Resolution Plan to be approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016. The Honble NCLT has ordered commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process in respect of the Company and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of soction143 of the Act, we give in the "Anmexure-1" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) The going concern matter described in sub-paragraph (III) under the Emphasis of Matters paragraph above In our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2016, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

S) With respect to the adequacy of the financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexuro-II" and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has pending litigations which impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foresooabo losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November. 2016 to 30th December 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on the management representation we report that the disclosures are in accordance with books of account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management - Refer Note [Note no. 19 sub clause 13 001

For M Mukerjee & Company

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No303013E

Spandan Sengupta

Partner

Membership No 135833

Place: Patna

Date : 30.05.2017

ANNEXURE-I TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31 MARCH 2017

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that.

(i) According to the information and as explained to us :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us. fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; In our opirvon, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion and according to Information and explanations given to us and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company

(ii) The Inventory has been physically verified during the period by the management The discrepancies noted on verification between the physical stock and the books were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(Hi) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(hr) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not granted any loan, made any investment or provideo any guarantee or security to any party.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed by the Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act. 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

(vii) a) According to the informs bon and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund. Income-tax(TDS). Service Tax. Value Added Tax. Royalty & Cess to the appropriate authorities The extent of outstanding statutory dues as on 31.3.2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are given below:-

SI. No. Statutory Dues Outstanding Dues (R6. In Lacs) 1 Royalty Dues 1628.73 2 VAT Dues 4529.92 3 PF & EPS Dues 1920.02 4 TDS Dues 393.73 5 Cement CESS 15.45 6 Central Excise Duty 0.00 7 Service Tax 8.86

b) According to information and as explained to us. there has been no instance wherein Income Tax or Sales Tax or Wealth Tax or Service Tax or duty of Custom or duty of Excise or Value Added Tax or Cess have not been deposited on account of dispute

(viii) The company has defaulted In payment of the Central Excise loan of the Government of India disbursed through IFCI Ltd. as refered to in Note 4 to the Balance Sheet.

(ix) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer or debt instrument. The funds raised through short term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the same were raised

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us. no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us. managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Ad Reference is invited to note 20.10 to the Profit & Loss Statement for the year under report.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially convertible debentures during the year

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered Into non- cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us. the Company is not required to bo registered under Section 45 lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For M Mukerjee & Company

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No303013E

Spandan Sengupta

Partner

Membership No. 135833

Place : Patna

Date : 30-05-2017

(Referred to in our report of ever date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kalyanpur Cements Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("TCAI") These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls ever financial reporting based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and If such controls operated effectively in all material respects

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company:

b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as neccssary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control* Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, include the possibility of colliusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projection* of any evaluation of the internal financial control* over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has. In ail material respects, an adequate Internal financial control* system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2017. based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.