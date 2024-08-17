Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹10.35
Prev. Close₹9.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.35
Day's Low₹10.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-19.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.99
P/E0.52
EPS19.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
150
150
150
21.25
Preference Capital
1.4
2.11
7.02
13.64
Reserves
-93.79
-158.08
-138.4
-434.86
Net Worth
57.61
-5.97
18.62
-399.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
66.04
143.99
171.52
226.61
yoy growth (%)
-54.13
-16.05
-24.31
-12.52
Raw materials
-13.5
-20.99
-22.39
-40.36
As % of sales
20.44
14.57
13.05
17.81
Employee costs
-39.73
-38.26
-36.91
-34.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-94.66
-78.9
-34.7
-31.13
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.62
-4.87
-7.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-138.53
-79.63
-21.95
-47.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.13
-16.05
-24.31
-12.52
Op profit growth
6.27
44.24
27.69
38.19
EBIT growth
20.52
160.43
74.35
-33.1
Net profit growth
84.19
127.33
11.27
-11.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ravindra Prasad
Director
Ujjwal Batria
Director
Kailash C Birla
Whole-time Director
Sunil Kumar Gupta
Director
B B Mehta
Director
Rachna Goria
Independent Director
Nagarajan Gopalaswamy
Independent Director
R Vaidyanathan
Company Secretary
Aashima Khanna
Kalyanpur Cement (KCL), which manufactures cement, was earlier known as Kalayanpur Lime and Cement till Feb.88. In 1982, KCL undertook a Rs 9.14-cr rehabilitation-cum-modernisation scheme which was completed in 1986-87. In 1988-89, KCL embarked on a modernisation-cum-expansion scheme with the assistance of the World Bank to increase the installed capacity from 4 lac tpa to 10 lac tpa. The scheme was completed in May 94 in technical and financial collaboration with Holder Bank Management and Consulting, Switzerland, at a cost of Rs 132 cr. In Nov.90, KCL offered rights which were under subscribed; the remaining shares from the rights and employees quota was issued to the collaborators, NRIs and financial institutions. After the successful commissioning of the New dry process million ton slag cement plant, during 1994-95, it continued to make efforts to optimise the production from new plant. Under financial restructuring plan as approved by the financial institutions, company has completed the rights issue of 50 lacs equity shares which has been fully subscribed.Since the losses carried forward by the company during the year 1999-2000 has eroded the companys net-worth a reference is being made to the BIFR.Consequent upon the reference made to BIFR under Section 15(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies(Special Provisions) Act, 1985, in March 2001, the company has been registered as a Sick Unit.
