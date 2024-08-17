iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Share Price

10.35
(4.97%)
Apr 25, 2018|10:21:07 AM

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

10.35

Prev. Close

9.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.35

Day's Low

10.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-19.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.99

P/E

0.52

EPS

19.93

Divi. Yield

0

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Corporate Action

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.29%

Non-Promoter- 15.47%

Institutions: 15.47%

Non-Institutions: 31.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

150

150

150

21.25

Preference Capital

1.4

2.11

7.02

13.64

Reserves

-93.79

-158.08

-138.4

-434.86

Net Worth

57.61

-5.97

18.62

-399.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

66.04

143.99

171.52

226.61

yoy growth (%)

-54.13

-16.05

-24.31

-12.52

Raw materials

-13.5

-20.99

-22.39

-40.36

As % of sales

20.44

14.57

13.05

17.81

Employee costs

-39.73

-38.26

-36.91

-34.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-94.66

-78.9

-34.7

-31.13

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.62

-4.87

-7.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-138.53

-79.63

-21.95

-47.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.13

-16.05

-24.31

-12.52

Op profit growth

6.27

44.24

27.69

38.19

EBIT growth

20.52

160.43

74.35

-33.1

Net profit growth

84.19

127.33

11.27

-11.71

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ravindra Prasad

Director

Ujjwal Batria

Director

Kailash C Birla

Whole-time Director

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Director

B B Mehta

Director

Rachna Goria

Independent Director

Nagarajan Gopalaswamy

Independent Director

R Vaidyanathan

Company Secretary

Aashima Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Summary

Kalyanpur Cement (KCL), which manufactures cement, was earlier known as Kalayanpur Lime and Cement till Feb.88. In 1982, KCL undertook a Rs 9.14-cr rehabilitation-cum-modernisation scheme which was completed in 1986-87. In 1988-89, KCL embarked on a modernisation-cum-expansion scheme with the assistance of the World Bank to increase the installed capacity from 4 lac tpa to 10 lac tpa. The scheme was completed in May 94 in technical and financial collaboration with Holder Bank Management and Consulting, Switzerland, at a cost of Rs 132 cr. In Nov.90, KCL offered rights which were under subscribed; the remaining shares from the rights and employees quota was issued to the collaborators, NRIs and financial institutions. After the successful commissioning of the New dry process million ton slag cement plant, during 1994-95, it continued to make efforts to optimise the production from new plant. Under financial restructuring plan as approved by the financial institutions, company has completed the rights issue of 50 lacs equity shares which has been fully subscribed.Since the losses carried forward by the company during the year 1999-2000 has eroded the companys net-worth a reference is being made to the BIFR.Consequent upon the reference made to BIFR under Section 15(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies(Special Provisions) Act, 1985, in March 2001, the company has been registered as a Sick Unit.
