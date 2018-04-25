iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.35
(4.97%)
Apr 25, 2018|10:21:07 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-94.66

-78.9

-34.7

-31.13

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.62

-4.87

-7.68

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

-138.53

-79.63

-21.95

-47.6

Other operating items

Operating

-236.76

-162.16

-61.53

-86.47

Capital expenditure

-0.06

0.39

0.25

0.08

Free cash flow

-236.82

-161.76

-61.28

-86.39

Equity raised

-810.22

-652.4

-582.98

-520.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

66.09

49.18

38.6

56.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-980.95

-764.98

-605.66

-550.59

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.