Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-94.66
-78.9
-34.7
-31.13
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.62
-4.87
-7.68
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
-138.53
-79.63
-21.95
-47.6
Other operating items
Operating
-236.76
-162.16
-61.53
-86.47
Capital expenditure
-0.06
0.39
0.25
0.08
Free cash flow
-236.82
-161.76
-61.28
-86.39
Equity raised
-810.22
-652.4
-582.98
-520.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
66.09
49.18
38.6
56.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-980.95
-764.98
-605.66
-550.59
