|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
66.04
143.99
171.52
226.61
yoy growth (%)
-54.13
-16.05
-24.31
-12.52
Raw materials
-13.5
-20.99
-22.39
-40.36
As % of sales
20.44
14.57
13.05
17.81
Employee costs
-39.73
-38.26
-36.91
-34.78
As % of sales
60.16
26.57
21.51
15.35
Other costs
-82.11
-149.94
-157.43
-186.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
124.33
104.13
91.78
82.45
Operating profit
-69.3
-65.21
-45.21
-35.4
OPM
-104.94
-45.28
-26.35
-15.62
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.62
-4.87
-7.68
Interest expense
-23.25
-19.65
-11.95
-18.08
Other income
1.46
9.59
27.33
30.03
Profit before tax
-94.66
-78.9
-34.7
-31.13
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.05
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-94.66
-78.9
-34.7
-31.19
Exceptional items
-50.67
0
0
0
Net profit
-145.34
-78.9
-34.7
-31.19
yoy growth (%)
84.19
127.33
11.27
-11.71
NPM
-220.06
-54.79
-20.23
-13.76
