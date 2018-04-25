iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.35
(4.97%)
Apr 25, 2018|10:21:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

66.04

143.99

171.52

226.61

yoy growth (%)

-54.13

-16.05

-24.31

-12.52

Raw materials

-13.5

-20.99

-22.39

-40.36

As % of sales

20.44

14.57

13.05

17.81

Employee costs

-39.73

-38.26

-36.91

-34.78

As % of sales

60.16

26.57

21.51

15.35

Other costs

-82.11

-149.94

-157.43

-186.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

124.33

104.13

91.78

82.45

Operating profit

-69.3

-65.21

-45.21

-35.4

OPM

-104.94

-45.28

-26.35

-15.62

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.62

-4.87

-7.68

Interest expense

-23.25

-19.65

-11.95

-18.08

Other income

1.46

9.59

27.33

30.03

Profit before tax

-94.66

-78.9

-34.7

-31.13

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.05

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-94.66

-78.9

-34.7

-31.19

Exceptional items

-50.67

0

0

0

Net profit

-145.34

-78.9

-34.7

-31.19

yoy growth (%)

84.19

127.33

11.27

-11.71

NPM

-220.06

-54.79

-20.23

-13.76

