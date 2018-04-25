Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
150
150
150
21.25
Preference Capital
1.4
2.11
7.02
13.64
Reserves
-93.79
-158.08
-138.4
-434.86
Net Worth
57.61
-5.97
18.62
-399.97
Minority Interest
Debt
182.53
116.69
88.9
130.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
240.14
110.72
107.52
-269.42
Fixed Assets
433.13
350.35
338.56
238.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.24
6.83
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
58.99
0.26
0
0
Networking Capital
-267.52
-250.35
-233.83
-509.01
Inventories
38.35
37.95
42.36
7.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.42
7.26
16.4
1.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.3
14.31
44.89
25.63
Sundry Creditors
-61.42
-51.55
-82.28
-152.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-272.17
-258.32
-255.2
-391.5
Cash
3.3
3.63
2.79
0.71
Total Assets
240.14
110.72
107.52
-269.42
