iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

10.35
(4.97%)
Apr 25, 2018|10:21:07 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

150

150

150

21.25

Preference Capital

1.4

2.11

7.02

13.64

Reserves

-93.79

-158.08

-138.4

-434.86

Net Worth

57.61

-5.97

18.62

-399.97

Minority Interest

Debt

182.53

116.69

88.9

130.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

240.14

110.72

107.52

-269.42

Fixed Assets

433.13

350.35

338.56

238.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.24

6.83

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

58.99

0.26

0

0

Networking Capital

-267.52

-250.35

-233.83

-509.01

Inventories

38.35

37.95

42.36

7.36

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.42

7.26

16.4

1.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

20.3

14.31

44.89

25.63

Sundry Creditors

-61.42

-51.55

-82.28

-152.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-272.17

-258.32

-255.2

-391.5

Cash

3.3

3.63

2.79

0.71

Total Assets

240.14

110.72

107.52

-269.42

Kalyanpur Cements Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyanpur Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.