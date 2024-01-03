Kanak Krishi Implements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.41
12.41
12.41
12.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Net Worth
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.15
13.25
13.25
13.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.35
2.35
2.35
2.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.78
10.88
10.87
10.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.45
1.48
1.5
1.55
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
11.09
11.16
11.13
11.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.61
-1.61
-1.61
-1.61
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
-0.11
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
13.15
13.25
13.24
13.3
