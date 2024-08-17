iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Enterprises Ltd

0.37
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017|03:07:38 PM

Kanco Enterprises Ltd Summary

Kanco Enterprises Limited (Kanco) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of tea and textile products. It operates in one segment of textile. The Companys business is based out of two tea estates in Assam and a textile division in Gujarat. Kancos textile division is known as Kanco Overseas, an export-oriented yarn unit is situated in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, and the tea estates comprising Mackeypore and Lakmijan tea estates are located in the Sivasagar district of Assam. Kanco was incorporated on October 4, 1991 with its registration as a company with limited liability and as part of its expansion plans, in 1998 it made a foray into manufacture of Tea and Textile products. The company was promoted by Mr U Kanoria.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys textile unit had a daily production of about 14 tons of 100% cotton combed yarn for knitting and a production of 63.72 lacs kilograms, as well as weaving, which is exported across the Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Israel, Spain, Greece, Indonesia, Peru.

