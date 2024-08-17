iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanco Enterprises Ltd Share Price

0.37
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017|03:07:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kanco Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.37

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.37

Day's Low

0.37

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanco Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kanco Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kanco Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.95%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 36.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kanco Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.93

17.93

17.93

17.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.91

-20.74

-21.53

-39.68

Net Worth

-2.98

-2.81

-3.6

-21.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

142.15

159.8

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-11.04

0

Raw materials

0

0

-99.72

-118.6

As % of sales

0

0

70.15

74.21

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.96

-12.68

-11.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Profit before tax

-1.07

-13.74

-19.32

-9.85

Depreciation

-0.05

-2.66

-4.31

-3.73

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

-11.39

-14.66

-7.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-11.04

9.85

Op profit growth

-36.86

26.81

-149.7

-74.11

EBIT growth

-73.63

-19.42

824.38

-106.76

Net profit growth

-92.18

-28.86

96.06

788.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kanco Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanco Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

U Kanoria

Independent Director

Krishna Kumar Gupta

Director

Sanjay Kumar Chaurasiac

Additional Director

Varsha Guptac

Company Secretary

Manisha Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanco Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Kanco Enterprises Limited (Kanco) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of tea and textile products. It operates in one segment of textile. The Companys business is based out of two tea estates in Assam and a textile division in Gujarat. Kancos textile division is known as Kanco Overseas, an export-oriented yarn unit is situated in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, and the tea estates comprising Mackeypore and Lakmijan tea estates are located in the Sivasagar district of Assam. Kanco was incorporated on October 4, 1991 with its registration as a company with limited liability and as part of its expansion plans, in 1998 it made a foray into manufacture of Tea and Textile products. The company was promoted by Mr U Kanoria.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys textile unit had a daily production of about 14 tons of 100% cotton combed yarn for knitting and a production of 63.72 lacs kilograms, as well as weaving, which is exported across the Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Israel, Spain, Greece, Indonesia, Peru.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanco Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.