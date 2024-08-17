SectorTextiles
Open₹0.37
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.37
Day's Low₹0.37
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.93
17.93
17.93
17.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.91
-20.74
-21.53
-39.68
Net Worth
-2.98
-2.81
-3.6
-21.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
142.15
159.8
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-11.04
0
Raw materials
0
0
-99.72
-118.6
As % of sales
0
0
70.15
74.21
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.96
-12.68
-11.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-1.07
-13.74
-19.32
-9.85
Depreciation
-0.05
-2.66
-4.31
-3.73
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
-11.39
-14.66
-7.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-11.04
9.85
Op profit growth
-36.86
26.81
-149.7
-74.11
EBIT growth
-73.63
-19.42
824.38
-106.76
Net profit growth
-92.18
-28.86
96.06
788.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
U Kanoria
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Gupta
Director
Sanjay Kumar Chaurasiac
Additional Director
Varsha Guptac
Company Secretary
Manisha Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanco Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Kanco Enterprises Limited (Kanco) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of tea and textile products. It operates in one segment of textile. The Companys business is based out of two tea estates in Assam and a textile division in Gujarat. Kancos textile division is known as Kanco Overseas, an export-oriented yarn unit is situated in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, and the tea estates comprising Mackeypore and Lakmijan tea estates are located in the Sivasagar district of Assam. Kanco was incorporated on October 4, 1991 with its registration as a company with limited liability and as part of its expansion plans, in 1998 it made a foray into manufacture of Tea and Textile products. The company was promoted by Mr U Kanoria.As of March 31, 2010, the Companys textile unit had a daily production of about 14 tons of 100% cotton combed yarn for knitting and a production of 63.72 lacs kilograms, as well as weaving, which is exported across the Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Israel, Spain, Greece, Indonesia, Peru.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.