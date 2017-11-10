iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.37
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017

Kanco Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Profit before tax

-1.07

-13.74

-19.32

-9.85

Depreciation

-0.05

-2.66

-4.31

-3.73

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

-11.39

-14.66

-7.58

Other operating items

Operating

-0.85

-27.8

-38.29

-21.16

Capital expenditure

0

-81.88

0.2

0.12

Free cash flow

-0.85

-109.68

-38.09

-21.04

Equity raised

-178.29

-150.8

-111.01

-90.17

Investing

0

0

-0.04

0

Financing

21.97

70.41

22.88

25.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-157.18

-190.07

-126.27

-85.94

