Kanco Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-1.07
-13.74
-19.32
-9.85
Depreciation
-0.05
-2.66
-4.31
-3.73
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
-11.39
-14.66
-7.58
Other operating items
Operating
-0.85
-27.8
-38.29
-21.16
Capital expenditure
0
-81.88
0.2
0.12
Free cash flow
-0.85
-109.68
-38.09
-21.04
Equity raised
-178.29
-150.8
-111.01
-90.17
Investing
0
0
-0.04
0
Financing
21.97
70.41
22.88
25.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-157.18
-190.07
-126.27
-85.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.