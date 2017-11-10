Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
142.15
159.8
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-11.04
0
Raw materials
0
0
-99.72
-118.6
As % of sales
0
0
70.15
74.21
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.96
-12.68
-11.12
As % of sales
0
0
8.92
6.96
Other costs
-0.32
-0.89
-31.21
-27.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
21.95
16.96
Operating profit
-1.17
-1.86
-1.46
2.95
OPM
0
0
-1.03
1.85
Depreciation
-0.05
-2.66
-4.31
-3.73
Interest expense
0
-9.67
-14.26
-9.3
Other income
0.15
0.45
0.72
0.22
Profit before tax
-1.07
-13.74
-19.32
-9.85
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.07
-13.74
-19.32
-9.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.07
-13.74
-19.32
-9.85
yoy growth (%)
-92.18
-28.86
96.06
0
NPM
0
0
-13.59
-6.16
