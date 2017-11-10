iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.37
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

142.15

159.8

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-11.04

0

Raw materials

0

0

-99.72

-118.6

As % of sales

0

0

70.15

74.21

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.96

-12.68

-11.12

As % of sales

0

0

8.92

6.96

Other costs

-0.32

-0.89

-31.21

-27.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

21.95

16.96

Operating profit

-1.17

-1.86

-1.46

2.95

OPM

0

0

-1.03

1.85

Depreciation

-0.05

-2.66

-4.31

-3.73

Interest expense

0

-9.67

-14.26

-9.3

Other income

0.15

0.45

0.72

0.22

Profit before tax

-1.07

-13.74

-19.32

-9.85

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.07

-13.74

-19.32

-9.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.07

-13.74

-19.32

-9.85

yoy growth (%)

-92.18

-28.86

96.06

0

NPM

0

0

-13.59

-6.16

