Kanco Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.93
17.93
17.93
17.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.91
-20.74
-21.53
-39.68
Net Worth
-2.98
-2.81
-3.6
-21.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0.77
0.99
1.28
22.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.21
-1.82
-2.32
1.22
Fixed Assets
0.41
0.42
0.43
11.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.65
-2.26
-2.77
-9.92
Inventories
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.39
1.95
1.37
1.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.28
-4.45
-4.38
-11.48
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-2.22
-1.81
-2.32
1.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.