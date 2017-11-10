iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

0.37
(0%)
Nov 10, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.93

17.93

17.93

17.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.91

-20.74

-21.53

-39.68

Net Worth

-2.98

-2.81

-3.6

-21.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0.77

0.99

1.28

22.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.21

-1.82

-2.32

1.22

Fixed Assets

0.41

0.42

0.43

11.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.65

-2.26

-2.77

-9.92

Inventories

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.39

1.95

1.37

1.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.28

-4.45

-4.38

-11.48

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

-2.22

-1.81

-2.32

1.22

