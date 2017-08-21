TO THE MEMBERS OF KANIKA INFRASTRUCTURE & POWER LIMITED :

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements KANIKA INFRASTRUCTURE & POWER LTD (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its profit / loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement of the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as regards its holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in the Notifications S.O.3407(E) dated the 8th November 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016. Based on audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management.

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

1. In respect of its fixed assets :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noted on such physical verification.

2. In respect of its inventories:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have generally been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company has been maintaining proper records of inventories. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between physical stocks and book records.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any company, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Hence, clauses 3(a) and 3(b) are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no amounts payable in respect of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess on account of any dispute.

(c) There is no amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

8. In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the Company are not more than fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

10. The Company has given guarantees in connection with loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. In our opinion, and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

11. The Company has not obtained any Term Loan during the year.

12. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.