Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
0.06
0.33
0.59
Net Worth
13.23
13.42
13.69
13.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.38
0.49
1.68
1.31
yoy growth (%)
-22.76
-70.56
28.54
-93.9
Raw materials
-0.35
-0.48
-1.63
-1.21
As % of sales
93.66
97.1
96.86
92.31
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.29
-0.28
-0.38
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.18
-0.3
Tax paid
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Working capital
-0.12
-0.15
-0.07
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.76
-70.56
28.54
-93.9
Op profit growth
-20.35
77.71
31.64
-121.11
EBIT growth
-27.54
1.16
-25.39
-893.56
Net profit growth
-27.25
3.62
-28.7
-1,219.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Mall
Independent Director
Jayanti Ravi Das
Chairman
Bimal Das
Director
Anil Pramanick
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd
Summary
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is engaged in the infrastructure related activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company was formerly known as Kanika Infocom Global Limited and changed its name to Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited in February 2006. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is based in Kolkata, India.Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd, formerly known as Kanika Infocom ventured by the SK Mall Group, a Rs 1 billion conglomerate with diverse business interests. The pioneering project of the group was started in the year 1991 in the form of a small shed in Kolkata with 8 people. Today the group boasts of a presence in 6 countries and employs more than 600 people. Kanika Infotech following the emerging opportunities in the power sectors in the country entered into power and infrastructure sector and decided to change its name to Kanika Infrastructure and Power Ltd.
Read More
