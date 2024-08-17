iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 21, 2017|12:09:08 PM

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.98

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:39 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.24%

Non-Promoter- 95.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

0.06

0.33

0.59

Net Worth

13.23

13.42

13.69

13.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.38

0.49

1.68

1.31

yoy growth (%)

-22.76

-70.56

28.54

-93.9

Raw materials

-0.35

-0.48

-1.63

-1.21

As % of sales

93.66

97.1

96.86

92.31

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.29

-0.28

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.18

-0.3

Tax paid

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Working capital

-0.12

-0.15

-0.07

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.76

-70.56

28.54

-93.9

Op profit growth

-20.35

77.71

31.64

-121.11

EBIT growth

-27.54

1.16

-25.39

-893.56

Net profit growth

-27.25

3.62

-28.7

-1,219.74

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Mall

Independent Director

Jayanti Ravi Das

Chairman

Bimal Das

Director

Anil Pramanick

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

Summary

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is engaged in the infrastructure related activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company was formerly known as Kanika Infocom Global Limited and changed its name to Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited in February 2006. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is based in Kolkata, India.Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd, formerly known as Kanika Infocom ventured by the SK Mall Group, a Rs 1 billion conglomerate with diverse business interests. The pioneering project of the group was started in the year 1991 in the form of a small shed in Kolkata with 8 people. Today the group boasts of a presence in 6 countries and employs more than 600 people. Kanika Infotech following the emerging opportunities in the power sectors in the country entered into power and infrastructure sector and decided to change its name to Kanika Infrastructure and Power Ltd.
QUICKLINKS FOR Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

