Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure & Development

As informed the Company has currently decided to maximize the infrastructural activities as the Infrastructure Sector in India as a whole is doing very well.

ECONOMIC SCENARIO : There has been significant decline in the growth rate of economy, because government is not able to boost the sentiment of investors. Government could not push infrastructure development as expected by Industry. Therefore still there is huge scope for infrastructure development in this country. We look forwards to take this coming opportunity. Thereby expecting our growth in the same.

FUTURE OUTLOOK : The Company is mainly emphasizing on infrastructure sector and expect to grow much faster in near future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM : The Company maintains an efficient internal control system and the management is constantly reviewing for achieving improved operational efficiency.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Details given in above relating to various activities and future plans may be. forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual performance may differ from those expressed or implied.