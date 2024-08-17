Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Summary

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is engaged in the infrastructure related activities in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company was formerly known as Kanika Infocom Global Limited and changed its name to Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited in February 2006. Kanika Infrastructure & Power Limited is based in Kolkata, India.Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd, formerly known as Kanika Infocom ventured by the SK Mall Group, a Rs 1 billion conglomerate with diverse business interests. The pioneering project of the group was started in the year 1991 in the form of a small shed in Kolkata with 8 people. Today the group boasts of a presence in 6 countries and employs more than 600 people. Kanika Infotech following the emerging opportunities in the power sectors in the country entered into power and infrastructure sector and decided to change its name to Kanika Infrastructure and Power Ltd.