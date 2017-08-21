iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 21, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

0.06

0.33

0.59

Net Worth

13.23

13.42

13.69

13.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.23

13.42

13.69

13.95

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.2

0.32

0.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.64

12.77

12.88

12.98

Inventories

0

0

0.08

0.08

Inventory Days

0

0

17.31

22.25

Sundry Debtors

17.59

17.68

17.48

16.59

Debtor Days

16,739.05

12,994.52

3,782.27

4,614.29

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.22

0.23

1.92

Sundry Creditors

-4.71

-4.73

-4.57

-5.4

Creditor Days

4,482.14

3,476.47

988.84

1,501.94

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.4

-0.34

-0.21

Cash

0

0.01

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

13.22

13.43

13.68

13.95

