Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
0.06
0.33
0.59
Net Worth
13.23
13.42
13.69
13.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.23
13.42
13.69
13.95
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.2
0.32
0.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.64
12.77
12.88
12.98
Inventories
0
0
0.08
0.08
Inventory Days
0
0
17.31
22.25
Sundry Debtors
17.59
17.68
17.48
16.59
Debtor Days
16,739.05
12,994.52
3,782.27
4,614.29
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.22
0.23
1.92
Sundry Creditors
-4.71
-4.73
-4.57
-5.4
Creditor Days
4,482.14
3,476.47
988.84
1,501.94
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.4
-0.34
-0.21
Cash
0
0.01
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
13.22
13.43
13.68
13.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.