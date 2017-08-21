Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.38
0.49
1.68
1.31
yoy growth (%)
-22.76
-70.56
28.54
-93.9
Raw materials
-0.35
-0.48
-1.63
-1.21
As % of sales
93.66
97.1
96.86
92.31
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
11.26
8.62
2.36
3.06
Other costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.41
29.53
6.61
10.32
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.17
-0.09
-0.07
OPM
-36.35
-35.25
-5.84
-5.7
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.18
-0.3
Interest expense
0
-6.8
-9.66
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.29
-0.28
-0.38
Taxes
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Tax rate
-7.14
-7.53
-9.74
-6.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.19
-0.26
-0.25
-0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.19
-0.26
-0.25
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
-27.25
3.62
-28.7
-1,219.74
NPM
-50.94
-54.09
-15.36
-27.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.