iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 21, 2017|12:09:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.38

0.49

1.68

1.31

yoy growth (%)

-22.76

-70.56

28.54

-93.9

Raw materials

-0.35

-0.48

-1.63

-1.21

As % of sales

93.66

97.1

96.86

92.31

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

11.26

8.62

2.36

3.06

Other costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.41

29.53

6.61

10.32

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.17

-0.09

-0.07

OPM

-36.35

-35.25

-5.84

-5.7

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.18

-0.3

Interest expense

0

-6.8

-9.66

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.29

-0.28

-0.38

Taxes

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Tax rate

-7.14

-7.53

-9.74

-6.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.19

-0.26

-0.25

-0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.19

-0.26

-0.25

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

-27.25

3.62

-28.7

-1,219.74

NPM

-50.94

-54.09

-15.36

-27.7

Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.