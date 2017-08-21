iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanika Infrastructure & Power Ltd Key Ratios

0.19
(0.00%)
Aug 21, 2017

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.76

-70.56

28.54

-93.9

Op profit growth

-17.95

63.92

24.5

-129.95

EBIT growth

-25.39

1.84

-23.72

-1,706.34

Net profit growth

-24.96

4.15

-26.73

-4,203.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-43.33

-40.78

-7.32

-7.56

EBIT margin

-61.84

-64.02

-18.5

-31.18

Net profit margin

-57.92

-59.62

-16.85

-29.56

RoCE

-1.67

-2.21

-2.15

-2.77

RoNW

-0.39

-0.51

-0.49

-0.65

RoA

-0.39

-0.51

-0.49

-0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.06

-0.07

-0.1

Book value per share

2.08

2.14

2.15

2.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.32

-3.24

-1.97

-1.06

P/B

0.09

0.09

0.06

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

-7.7

-6.61

-7.44

-7.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.33

-6.88

-8.95

-5.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17,352.85

13,350.99

3,796.34

4,633.76

Inventory days

547.18

448.34

136.31

172.44

Creditor days

-3,133.73

-2,427.5

-1,005.01

-1,307.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

4,675.47

3,231.44

122.41

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.06

0.04

0.24

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.66

-97.1

-96.86

-92.31

Employee costs

-11.26

-8.62

-2.36

-3.06

Other costs

-38.39

-35.06

-8.1

-12.18

