|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.76
-70.56
28.54
-93.9
Op profit growth
-17.95
63.92
24.5
-129.95
EBIT growth
-25.39
1.84
-23.72
-1,706.34
Net profit growth
-24.96
4.15
-26.73
-4,203.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-43.33
-40.78
-7.32
-7.56
EBIT margin
-61.84
-64.02
-18.5
-31.18
Net profit margin
-57.92
-59.62
-16.85
-29.56
RoCE
-1.67
-2.21
-2.15
-2.77
RoNW
-0.39
-0.51
-0.49
-0.65
RoA
-0.39
-0.51
-0.49
-0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
-0.1
Book value per share
2.08
2.14
2.15
2.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.32
-3.24
-1.97
-1.06
P/B
0.09
0.09
0.06
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
-7.7
-6.61
-7.44
-7.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.33
-6.88
-8.95
-5.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17,352.85
13,350.99
3,796.34
4,633.76
Inventory days
547.18
448.34
136.31
172.44
Creditor days
-3,133.73
-2,427.5
-1,005.01
-1,307.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
4,675.47
3,231.44
122.41
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.06
0.04
0.24
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.66
-97.1
-96.86
-92.31
Employee costs
-11.26
-8.62
-2.36
-3.06
Other costs
-38.39
-35.06
-8.1
-12.18
