Kosha Cubidor Containers Ltd was incorporated in 1988 and mainly produces Plastic packaging goods.The company has a plant at Kalol near Mahesana, Gujarat. The company has changed its name from Kosha Cubidor Containers Limited to KCCL Plastic Limited in the year 2010.
