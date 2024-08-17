SectorFinance
Open₹0.83
Prev. Close₹0.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.83
Day's Low₹0.83
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.53
10.53
10.53
10.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.61
-8.61
-8.61
-6.54
Net Worth
1.92
1.92
1.92
3.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.55
0.71
1.19
1.95
yoy growth (%)
116.59
-39.88
-38.99
3,415.09
Raw materials
-1.42
-0.6
-1.08
-1.76
As % of sales
91.6
83.93
91.17
90.1
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-2.06
-5.83
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.01
0.05
-1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
116.59
-39.88
-38.99
3,415.09
Op profit growth
4.3
-100.4
-64.76
-37,154.86
EBIT growth
-74.9
-99.91
-64.64
-39,768.29
Net profit growth
-44.18
-99.88
-64.63
-45,807.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vimal S Raval
Independent Director
Vimala S Patel
Independent Director
Ajaykumar S Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KCCL Plastic Ltd
Summary
Kosha Cubidor Containers Ltd was incorporated in 1988 and mainly produces Plastic packaging goods.The company has a plant at Kalol near Mahesana, Gujarat. The company has changed its name from Kosha Cubidor Containers Limited to KCCL Plastic Limited in the year 2010.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.