KCCL Plastic Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.53
10.53
10.53
10.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.61
-8.61
-8.61
-6.54
Net Worth
1.92
1.92
1.92
3.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.92
1.92
1.92
3.99
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.14
0.15
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.8
2.8
2.8
4.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.01
-1.02
-1.11
-1.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.55
1.57
1.61
1.56
Debtor Days
364.42
799.5
492.89
291.34
Other Current Assets
1.52
1.53
1.4
1.4
Sundry Creditors
-4.02
-4.06
-4.08
-4.15
Creditor Days
945.15
2,067.51
1,249.08
775.04
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0
0.09
0.13
Total Assets
1.93
1.92
1.93
3.98
