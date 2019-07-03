iifl-logo-icon 1
KCCL Plastic Ltd Balance Sheet

0.83
(-4.60%)
Jul 3, 2019|02:57:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.53

10.53

10.53

10.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.61

-8.61

-8.61

-6.54

Net Worth

1.92

1.92

1.92

3.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.92

1.92

1.92

3.99

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.14

0.15

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.8

2.8

2.8

4.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.01

-1.02

-1.11

-1.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.55

1.57

1.61

1.56

Debtor Days

364.42

799.5

492.89

291.34

Other Current Assets

1.52

1.53

1.4

1.4

Sundry Creditors

-4.02

-4.06

-4.08

-4.15

Creditor Days

945.15

2,067.51

1,249.08

775.04

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0

0.09

0.13

Total Assets

1.93

1.92

1.93

3.98

