KCCL Plastic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.83
(-4.60%)
Jul 3, 2019|02:57:25 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR KCCL Plastic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.55

0.71

1.19

1.95

yoy growth (%)

116.59

-39.88

-38.99

3,415.09

Raw materials

-1.42

-0.6

-1.08

-1.76

As % of sales

91.6

83.93

91.17

90.1

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

As % of sales

2.76

5.92

3.52

0.67

Other costs

-0.07

-0.06

-2.11

-6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.06

8.96

177.46

307.25

Operating profit

0

0

-2.05

-5.82

OPM

0.56

1.16

-172.16

-298.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

-2.06

-5.83

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

-2.06

-5.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

-2.06

-5.83

yoy growth (%)

-44.18

-99.88

-64.63

-45,807.18

NPM

-0.08

-0.32

-173.16

-298.73

QUICKLINKS FOR KCCL Plastic Ltd

