To,

The Members of KDJ HOLIDAYSCAPES & RESORTS LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KDJ HOLIDAYSCAPES & RESORTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit & Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is invited to:

1. Note No. 1(J) regarding non-provision of gratuity and leave encashment as required by Accounting Standard 15 (AS 15) relating to Employees Benefits. We are unable to comment upon the resultant effect on Liabilities and Profit of the year as the amount of such benefit is presently not ascertainable;

2. Note No. 29, regarding accounting of Deferred Revenue expenses, which is not in accordance with Accounting Standard - 26 "Intangible Assets" notified under the Act. Due to this Loss for the year is higher by 762,236/-, with consequential effect on Reserves & Surplus; the Other Non-Current Assets are higher by 3,048,943/-; the Other Current Assets are higher by 762,236/-;

3. Note No. 33 regarding non-provision for diminution in the value of Investment in Subsidiaries, We are unable to comment upon the resultant effect on Assets and Profit of the year as the amount of such erosion in value is presently not ascertainable;

4. Note No. 35 (i) regarding non-provision of advances considered doubtful of recovery of 136,879,936/-. Due to this Loss for the year is lower, with consequential effect on Reserves & Surplus, and Long Term loans and advances are higher by 136,879,936/-; and also Note No. 35

(ii) regarding non accounting of interest accrued on such loans due to uncertainty of realisation, amount not ascertained ;

5. Note No. 36, regarding non provision of trade receivables considered doubtful of recovery of 2,547,200/-, Due to this Loss for the year is lower, with consequential effect on Reserves & Surplus, and Trade Receivables are higher by 2,547,200/-.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except

for the effects of the matters described in the clauses 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion

paragraph, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required

give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017;

(b) In case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year ended on that date

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the clauses 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Clauses 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B" to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial Statements - Refer Note Nos. 30 and 37, to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per information and explanation given to us and relying on the management representation, the Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements (Refer Note No. 38), as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company and produced before us.

For ASL & Co. Chartered Accountants (Regn. No. 101921 W) (Saurabh P. Shah) PARTNER Membership No. : 041749 Place: - Mumbai. Dated: - 30th May, 2017.

Annexure "A" referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Financial Statements of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Limited for the Year Ended 31st March, 2017. On the basis of such checks as considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state as under. Matters specified in clauses i(c), (v), (vi), (ix), (xi), (xii), (xiv), (xv) & (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 do not apply to the Company. Accordingly no comments have been made on the matters not applicable to the company. (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed Assets. (b) As per the information and explanations given to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (ii) As per the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the discrepancies noticed, on verification, between the physical stock and the book records were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. (iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans given to the subsidiaries, there is no stipulation as to the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, however the other terms and conditions on which loans have been given to the parties are not prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Attention is also invited to Note No. 35 of the financial statements. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, since there is no stipulation as to the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest for the loans given by the Company to its subsidiaries we are unable to make specific comment on regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. Attention is also invited to Note No. 35 of the financial statements. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, since there is no stipulation as to the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest for the loans given by the Company to its subsidiaries we are unable to make specific comment on the overdue amount in respect of the same. Attention is also invited to Note No. 35 of the financial statements. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of compliance with the provisions of sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Loans & advances given and Investments made, attention is invited to the Note No. 34 of the financial statements. (v) (a) As per the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other statutory dues, to the extent applicable to it except the following arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on last day of the financial year 2016-17 for period of more than six months from the date they became payable, Service tax of 2,024,074/-, ESIC of 152,361/-, Provident fund of 474,852/- Professional Tax of 8,375/-, TDS of 389,284/- Vat of 161,456/- and Luxury tax of 48,408/-. (b) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Sales tax, Income tax, Service tax, Custom tax, Wealth tax, Excise duty, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Attention is also invited to the Note No. 30(ii) of the financial statements. (vi) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has defaulted in payment of dues to its bank in respect of Working Capital facility from the TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. and with effect from 30th September, 2015 , the account has been classified as an NPA. As per the records of the company the total outstanding as on 31st March 2017 is 45,002,939/- (vii) As per information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under review. (viii) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In Our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"