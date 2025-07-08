iifl-logo
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Share Price Live

3.65
(0.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|10:02:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.65
  • Day's High3.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.95
  • Div. Yield0
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

3.65

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.65

Day's Low

3.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.31%

Non-Promoter- 2.34%

Institutions: 2.34%

Non-Institutions: 43.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

10.93

10.93

10.93

10.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.37

11.44

13.4

14.04

Net Worth

21.3

22.37

24.33

24.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.26

0.52

5.77

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-50.43

-90.88

135.18

-39.41

Raw materials

-0.11

-0.38

-0.92

-0.21

As % of sales

45.08

73.8

15.93

8.77

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.35

-0.87

-1.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.25

-1.97

0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0.18

0

-0.73

0.05

Working capital

-1.04

-1.36

1.04

-1.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.43

-90.88

135.18

-39.41

Op profit growth

-64.5

-1,895.09

-108.03

169.88

EBIT growth

-65.17

-304.62

524.36

-1.62

Net profit growth

-45.6

208.83

2,004.5

-138.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.26

0.26

0.57

6.36

3.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.26

0.26

0.57

6.36

3.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.06

0.12

0.91

2.74

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nandish Jani

Managing Director

Hemant Raval

Independent Director

Komal Manoharlal Motiani

Non Executive Director

RaviKumar Patel

Chairperson

Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel

Executive Director

Akash Parmar

Registered Office

228/5-B Akshay Mittal,

Mittl Industrial Estate Andher,

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: 91-22-40264340

Website: http://www.holidayescapes.in

Email: kdj.groups@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Two-Up Financial Services Limited engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services in India. The company was formerly known as Gomti Finlease (India) Ltd and changed its name to Two-Up F...
Read More

Reports by KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd share price today?

The KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd is ₹19.95 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd is 0 and 0.97 as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd?

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.49%, 3 Years at -23.52%, 1 Year at -42.16%, 6 Month at -29.67%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.32 %
Institutions - 2.35 %
Public - 43.34 %

