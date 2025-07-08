Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹3.65
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.65
Day's Low₹3.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.93
10.93
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.37
11.44
13.4
14.04
Net Worth
21.3
22.37
24.33
24.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.26
0.52
5.77
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-50.43
-90.88
135.18
-39.41
Raw materials
-0.11
-0.38
-0.92
-0.21
As % of sales
45.08
73.8
15.93
8.77
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.35
-0.87
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.25
-1.97
0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0.18
0
-0.73
0.05
Working capital
-1.04
-1.36
1.04
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.43
-90.88
135.18
-39.41
Op profit growth
-64.5
-1,895.09
-108.03
169.88
EBIT growth
-65.17
-304.62
524.36
-1.62
Net profit growth
-45.6
208.83
2,004.5
-138.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.26
0.26
0.57
6.36
3.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.26
0.26
0.57
6.36
3.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.06
0.12
0.91
2.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nandish Jani
Managing Director
Hemant Raval
Independent Director
Komal Manoharlal Motiani
Non Executive Director
RaviKumar Patel
Chairperson
Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel
Executive Director
Akash Parmar
228/5-B Akshay Mittal,
Mittl Industrial Estate Andher,
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: 91-22-40264340
Website: http://www.holidayescapes.in
Email: kdj.groups@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Two-Up Financial Services Limited engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services in India. The company was formerly known as Gomti Finlease (India) Ltd and changed its name to Two-Up F...
Read More
Reports by KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.