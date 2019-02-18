iifl-logo
KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.65
(0.00%)
Feb 18, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.26

0.52

5.77

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-50.43

-90.88

135.18

-39.41

Raw materials

-0.11

-0.38

-0.92

-0.21

As % of sales

45.08

73.8

15.93

8.77

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.35

-0.87

-1.46

As % of sales

21.36

68.1

15.2

59.79

Other costs

-0.61

-1.27

-3.89

-1.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

237.1

242.37

67.42

73.67

Operating profit

-0.53

-1.49

0.08

-1.03

OPM

-203.55

-284.29

1.44

-42.24

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.55

-0.59

-0.19

Other income

0.05

0.1

0.66

1.18

Profit before tax

-1.25

-1.97

0.09

-0.08

Taxes

0.18

0

-0.73

0.05

Tax rate

-14.76

-0.46

-748.31

-63.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.06

-1.96

-0.63

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.06

-1.96

-0.63

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-45.6

208.83

2,004.5

-138.78

NPM

-409.12

-372.78

-10.99

-1.22

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
