|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.26
0.52
5.77
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-50.43
-90.88
135.18
-39.41
Raw materials
-0.11
-0.38
-0.92
-0.21
As % of sales
45.08
73.8
15.93
8.77
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.35
-0.87
-1.46
As % of sales
21.36
68.1
15.2
59.79
Other costs
-0.61
-1.27
-3.89
-1.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
237.1
242.37
67.42
73.67
Operating profit
-0.53
-1.49
0.08
-1.03
OPM
-203.55
-284.29
1.44
-42.24
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.55
-0.59
-0.19
Other income
0.05
0.1
0.66
1.18
Profit before tax
-1.25
-1.97
0.09
-0.08
Taxes
0.18
0
-0.73
0.05
Tax rate
-14.76
-0.46
-748.31
-63.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.06
-1.96
-0.63
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.06
-1.96
-0.63
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-45.6
208.83
2,004.5
-138.78
NPM
-409.12
-372.78
-10.99
-1.22
