KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Feb 18, 2019

KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd

KDJ Holiday FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.25

-1.97

0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0.18

0

-0.73

0.05

Working capital

-1.04

-1.36

1.04

-1.63

Other operating items

Operating

-2.12

-3.34

0.34

-1.7

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.03

0

0

Free cash flow

-2.15

-3.31

0.34

-1.7

Equity raised

22.87

26.8

28.07

14.08

Investing

0

0

0

0.28

Financing

3

2.31

0.71

6.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.71

25.79

29.13

19

