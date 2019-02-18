KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.25
-1.97
0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0.18
0
-0.73
0.05
Working capital
-1.04
-1.36
1.04
-1.63
Other operating items
Operating
-2.12
-3.34
0.34
-1.7
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.15
-3.31
0.34
-1.7
Equity raised
22.87
26.8
28.07
14.08
Investing
0
0
0
0.28
Financing
3
2.31
0.71
6.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.71
25.79
29.13
19
