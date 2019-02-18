KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.93
10.93
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.37
11.44
13.4
14.04
Net Worth
21.3
22.37
24.33
24.97
Minority Interest
Debt
5.64
4.86
3.95
3.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.94
27.23
28.28
28.31
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.05
0.05
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.93
8.93
8.93
8.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.07
0.06
0.04
Networking Capital
17.65
18.13
18.68
19.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.44
1.4
2.52
2.1
Debtor Days
615.42
970.61
159.2
312.03
Other Current Assets
18.87
18.36
18.12
22.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.27
-0.47
-0.35
Creditor Days
363.66
187.19
29.69
52
Other Current Liabilities
-1.4
-1.36
-1.49
-5.71
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.56
0.19
Total Assets
26.93
27.23
28.28
28.3
