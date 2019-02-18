Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.7
-91.02
110.84
-32.7
Op profit growth
-69.12
204.17
-62.19
129.54
EBIT growth
-54.82
160.17
102.06
-154.87
Net profit growth
-46.96
36.62
100.6
-400.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-248.11
-372.04
-10.97
-61.22
EBIT margin
-503.01
-515.53
-17.78
-18.55
Net profit margin
-1,001.68
-874.46
-57.44
-60.37
RoCE
-2.15
-4.91
-1.84
-0.99
RoNW
-4.82
-7.11
-4.17
-2.69
RoA
-1.07
-2.08
-1.49
-0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.61
-0.54
-0.91
-0.59
Book value per share
2.26
1.37
3.66
4.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-14.44
-17.2
-45.18
P/B
5.69
4.29
6.22
EV/EBIDTA
-41.58
563.96
205.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.49
-1.58
25.15
-3.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,462.99
1,335.47
139.34
292.59
Inventory days
13.8
9.58
3.15
10.88
Creditor days
-513.42
-194.92
-71.05
-70.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.66
1.38
0.63
0.41
Net debt / equity
3.74
2.69
1.72
1.42
Net debt / op. profit
-70.77
-19.08
-49.49
-18.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.48
-71.11
-19.02
-16.22
Employee costs
-33.94
-79.67
-19.16
-60.62
Other costs
-269.68
-321.25
-72.79
-84.37
