KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Key Ratios

3.65
(0.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|10:02:48 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.7

-91.02

110.84

-32.7

Op profit growth

-69.12

204.17

-62.19

129.54

EBIT growth

-54.82

160.17

102.06

-154.87

Net profit growth

-46.96

36.62

100.6

-400.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-248.11

-372.04

-10.97

-61.22

EBIT margin

-503.01

-515.53

-17.78

-18.55

Net profit margin

-1,001.68

-874.46

-57.44

-60.37

RoCE

-2.15

-4.91

-1.84

-0.99

RoNW

-4.82

-7.11

-4.17

-2.69

RoA

-1.07

-2.08

-1.49

-0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.61

-0.54

-0.91

-0.59

Book value per share

2.26

1.37

3.66

4.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-14.44

-17.2

-45.18

P/B

5.69

4.29

6.22

EV/EBIDTA

-41.58

563.96

205.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.49

-1.58

25.15

-3.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,462.99

1,335.47

139.34

292.59

Inventory days

13.8

9.58

3.15

10.88

Creditor days

-513.42

-194.92

-71.05

-70.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.66

1.38

0.63

0.41

Net debt / equity

3.74

2.69

1.72

1.42

Net debt / op. profit

-70.77

-19.08

-49.49

-18.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.48

-71.11

-19.02

-16.22

Employee costs

-33.94

-79.67

-19.16

-60.62

Other costs

-269.68

-321.25

-72.79

-84.37

