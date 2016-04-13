The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty Fourth Annual Report of the Company, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis together with the Audited Financial Statements for the F.Y. ended 31st March, 2017.

The Board of Directors have examined the Auditors Report and in response to the remarks made by Auditor, the responses are given below:

The Company has also received letter from M/s. ASL & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN 101921W) to the effect that they are willing to continue as Statutory Auditors and their re-appointment if made would be within the limits prescribed under Section 139 and 142 of the Companies Act, 2013. Audit Committee and the Board of Directors recommends reappointment of M/s. ASL & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the FY 2017-18, who shall hold office from conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the FY 2018-19.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, M/s. ASL & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN 101921W), Statutory Auditors of the Company retire at the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and offer themselves for reappointment.

Pursuant to Provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration committee the Board has adopted policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The details of Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

As stipulated under the Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, brief resume of the Director proposed to be re-appointed is given in the Notice convening Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received declaration from the Independent Director confirming that she meets with the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, and that of Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Surendra Kedia (DIN: 00116205), Director of the Company retires by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

(f) Systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

(e) Proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

(d) The annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(b) Such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 st March, 2017 and of the Loss of the company for the year ended on that date;

(a) In the preparation of the annual financial statements, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

Pursuant to provisions contained in Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

During FY 2016-17, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were held by the Company on 04 th April, 2016, 13 th June, 2016; 6 th October, 2016; 24 th October, 2016; 14 th November, 2016 and 14 th February, 2017. The intervening gap between the meetings was as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The number of Committee Meetings held during the FY 2016-17 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

The details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9, as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") forms an integral part of this Report as "Annexure A".

The Consolidated Statements provide the results of KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Limited together with

The Board of Directors, of the Holding company, are of the opinion that these investments were made with long term perspective in mind and such diminution in value in value is of temporary nature hence no provision has been made for the possible losses on account of the same.

(ii) regarding non accounting of interest accrued on such loans due to uncertainty of realisation, amount not ascertained;

The Board of Directors are of the opinion that these investments were made with long term perspective in mind and such diminution in value in value is of temporary nature hence no provision has been made for the possible losses on account of the same.

The Board of Directors have examined the Secretarial Audit Report and in response to the remarks made by Secretarial Auditor, the responses are given below:

Mrs. Priyanka Dhanuka, Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2016-17 and has issued Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, which is annexed as "Annexure B" and forms part of this Report.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY UNDER SECTION 186

The details of Loan, Guarantees and Investments made by the Company under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. As provided under section 134(3)(h) of the Act and Rules made thereunder disclosure of particulars of material transactions with related parties entered into by the Company with related parties in the prescribed format annexed to this report as "Annexure C".

The details of the transaction with related parties are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

12. SUBSIDIARY

The Company has two subsidiaries i.e., KDJ Hospital Limited and KDJ Hospitality Private Limited.

During the year, the Board of Directors (the Board) reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which form part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of our subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 (Annexture D) forms part of the financial statement attached to this report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial positions of each of the subsidiary.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each of its subsidiary, are available on website of www.holidayescapes.in . These documents will also be available for inspection during the business hours at the registered office of the Company.

The Companys policy on material subsidiary as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at "Investors" section.

13. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND COMPANY AFFAIRS Consolidated Performance

Your Company has earned total revenue of INR 2,644,575/- in FY 2016-17 as compared to INR 5,712,219/- in FY 2015-16. The (Loss) after tax in FY 2016-17 is INR (26,490,360)/- as compared to INR (49,951,120) in FY 2015-16.

Standalone Performance

Your Company has earned Loss of INR (10,676,315)/- during the FY 2016-17 as against INR (19,625,834)/- in the FY 2015-16.

14. AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of the Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the reserves for the FY 2016-17.

15. DIVIDEND

Since the Company has incurred loss, the Board of Directors of your Company does not recommend any Dividend for the FY 2016-17.

16. MATERIAL CHANGES

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the period of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2017 to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report.

17. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

There was no technology absorption and no foreign exchange earnings or outgo, during the year under review. Hence, the information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is to be regarded as Nil.

The Company has not entered into any technology transfer agreement.

18. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

As part of good corporate governance the Company has adopted Risk Management Policy.

The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

The Board reviewed the risk trend, exposure and potential impact analysis carried out by the management. It was specifically confirmed to the Board by the MD that the mitigation plans are finalised and up to date, owners are identified and the progress of mitigation actions are monitored.

19. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

As per the provisions of section 195 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulations, 2015 the Company has adopted a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

20. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. An Internal Complaints Committee has also been set up to redress complaints received on sexual harassment.

During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints from any of the employees of the Company.

21. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION CRITERIA

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board also carried out annual performance evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration as well as Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

22. SHARE CAPITAL

Authorised Capital of the Company 160,000,000/- divided into 80,000,000 Equity Shares of 2/- each. Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2017 is 109,312,000/ divided into 54,656,000/- Equity Shares of 2 each.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stocks options or sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2017 none of the Directors of the Company holds instrument convertible into equity shares of the Company.

23. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulations 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following forms part of this Annual Report:

• Management Discussion and Analysis

• Report on Corporate Governance

• Practicing Company Secretary Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance

24. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

There are currently Three Committees of the Board, as follows:

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

25. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL APPOINTED OR RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

During the period ended 31st March, 2017 there has been no further change in the constitution of Board during the year under review.

26. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

27. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour of the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy can be viewed on the Companys website viz. www.holidayescapes.in in the "Investors" Section.

29. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent assistance and co-operation received from all our Clients, Financial Institutions, Bankers, Business Associates and the Government and other regulatory authorities and thank all stakeholders for their valuable sustained support and encouragement towards the conduct of the proficient operation of the Company. Your Directors would like to place on record their gratitude to all the employees who have continued their support during the year.