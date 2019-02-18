KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Stricture and Developments

KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Limited is a well known Vacation Membership and Hospitality Company. The Company is widely acknowledged in the Vacation membership and recently being instrumental in aspirations of middleclass Indian families for holiday habits. Today, the Company has a good base of active Vacation membership owners who have access to holidays in a network of resorts with an exchange facility inventory with good number of apartments. The Company maintains a healthy member to room ratio in providing members with more opportunities to holiday in seasons of their choice.

Opportunities and Strength

The global growth in vacation membership and hospitality industry is expected to continue its recovery at standard rate. But there are strong reasons to be bullish on the countrys long-term growth potential with stable government and sound tourism policy. Favorable demography and a large growing middle class with increasing disposable income support a strong expenditure story.

Risk and Concern

The sector in which company operates is highly sensitive to overall economy of country as whole and world at large. The factors which may affect this hospitality and vacation membership depends upon tourism attraction. Hence factors like inter-country and inter-state relationship with good co-ordination and governess are essence of growth of this industry. The sector may be affected by changes in domestic and global economy scenario, competition in the industry, changes in governmental policies and tax laws, natural factors such as climatic condition and other social factor. The social and political environment changes can never be predicted and relied upon, hence risk remains. However, with the experience company has gained the confidence to face the challenge in all situations with a optimistic view in its future coming years.

Outlook

The company has plans to add more inventory and working on it, which will enable the company to improve upon its performance. With increasing number of tourist in India, in present outlook of sound policies of the stable government with proper implementation will definitely lead to growth in coming years.

Companys Financial Performance & Analysis

The operating performance of the Company has been discussed in the Directors Report under the head financial result for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Human Resources Development / Industrial Relations

The Company treats its human resources as the most important assets and believes in its contribution to all round growth of the company. Your companys progress is a reflection and outcome of the human resources it has. Your company has fostered a culture of ownership, accountability and self evaluation that encourages employees to continuously improve on their efficiency. The industrial relations remained cordial throughout the period.

Cautionary statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied.