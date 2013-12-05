KDL Biotech Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
KDL BIOTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF
KDL BIOTECH LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of KDL BIOTECH LIMITED as at
31st March, 2012 and also the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash
Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date, annexed
thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free from material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a
test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by the management, as well
as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India under sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of
the Companies Act, 1956 and on the basis of such checks as we considered
appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us
we enclose in the annexure hereto a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4.(i) As mentioned in Note No. 32 of the financial statements, the Company
has prepared the accounts on the basis of going concern inspite of loss of
Rs. 17,21,23,537 incurred during the current year and accumulated losses
amounting to Rs. 1,83,99,27,558 as at 31st March 2012, resulting into
erosion of its entire net worth. The Company also has working capital
deficiency. The Company is a sick company within the meaning of Section
3(1)(O) of the Sick industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 and
its reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction
(BIFR) has been registered by BIFR. These factors raise doubts about the
Companys ability to continue as a going concern which is dependent upon
infusion of long terms funds for its future operations. The accompanying
financial statements do not include any adjustments, relating to the
recoverability and classification of assets carrying amounts or the amount
and classification of liabilities that might result, should the Company be
unable to continue as a going concern.
(ii) As mentioned in Note No. 33 of the financial statements, outstanding
balances of certain debtors, creditors, secured loans including interest
payable thereon and loans and advances are subject to confirmation.
(iii) As mentioned in Note No. 28 of the financial statements, the Company
has created a charge by way of mortgage on 12th August, 2010 on the land
acquired in the financial year200809, in favour of Unimark Remedies
Limited, to secure further borrowing of funds from the said company, for
which permission / approval of lender banks is yet to be obtained.
(iv) The Company has not provided for the liquidated damages, penal
interest and additional interest on defaults in payment of installments and
interest on credit facilities from banks, the amount of which is
unascertained.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
a) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement,
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) in our opinion and to the best of our information, the Balance Sheet,
Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement, dealt with by this
report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C)
of the Companies Act, 1956.
e) based on written representations received from all the Directors of the
Company as on 31st March, 2012 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the Director of the Company is
disqualified as at 31st March, 2012 from being appointed as a director
under clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956.
f) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us the said accounts subject to our comments in
paragraph 4 above, consequential cumulative effect thereof is not
ascertainable and read together with the other notes thereon, give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required
and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India;
i) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2012.
ii) in the case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date, and
iii) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For KHANDELWAL JAIN & CO.
Firm Registration No. 105049W
Chartered Accountants
(S.S. SHAH)
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : August 28, 2012 Membership No. 33632
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in the report of even date to the Members of KDL Biotech
Limited on the accounts for the year ended March 31st, 2012)
1.(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) As explained to us, all tangible fixed assets have been physically
verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material
discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on
the basis of books and records examined by us, the Company has not disposed
off any substantial part of its fixed assets during the year so as to
affect its going concern status. Also, refer Note No. 31 and 32 of notes
forming part of financial statements.
2.(a) As explained to us, the management has conducted physical
verification of the inventory at reasonable intervals, except stocks lying
with third parties and in bonded warehouse, which are verified with
reference to the certificates obtained and/or subsequent clearance of
goods.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of the inventory followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us the Company is maintaining proper records of the inventory and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory
as compared to the book records.
3.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the sub-clauses (a), (b), (c) and (d) of
paragraph 4 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or
other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the sub-clauses (e), (f) and (g) of
paragraph 4 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.
4. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, with regard to the
purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weakness in the internal controls.
5. On the basis of the audit procedures performed by us, and according to
the information, explanations and representations given to us, we have not
come across any particulars of contracts or arrangements which were
required to be entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
6. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
year the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of
Sections 58A, Section 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under apply.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size of the Company and nature of its business.
8. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company
pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of
cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and we are
of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have
been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out any detailed
examination of such accounts and records.
9.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the
basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been
generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed
statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection
Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service
Tax, Custom Duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues
applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to
us, no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth
tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise duty and Cess were outstanding as at
31st March, 2012 for a year or more than six months from the date they
became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, dues in
respect of Sales tax, Income tax, Customs duty, Wealth tax, Excise duty and
cess that have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum
where the dispute is pending are as under:
Name of Nature of Amount Period to Forum where
the Statute the dues (Rs.) which the dispute is
amount pending
relates
Central Excise Dispute in Respect of 5772375 2007-08 High Court,
Act, 1944 Settlement Commission Mumbai
Order Cancellation
Customs Dispute in payment of *214625716 2002-03 Regional Bench
Act, 1962 Custom duty on Import Less: to Customs Excise
Deposited 2006-07 and Service
115000000 Tax Appellate
Tribunal
Bombay Sales Demand on account of 1541288 2003-04 Joint
Tax Act, 1959 non-submission of Commissioner
Form BC of Sales Tax
*Against this, the company has paid Rs. 11,50,00,000 under protest and made
provision for the same as doubtful advances.
10. The accumulated losses being debit balance in Profit and Loss Account
at the end of the financial year are more than 50% of its net worth. The
Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 807.94 lacs during the financial
year ended 31.03.2012 and had incurred cash losses of Rs. 4,196.49 lacs in
the immediately preceding financial period.
11. Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and
interest dues to banks. The Company has not paid installments of Working
Capital Term Loan of State Bank of India (SBI) fallen due on monthly basis
with effect from 1st October, 2007aggregating to Rs. 8,84,00,000 up to 31st
March, 2012. The company has also defaulted in repayment of dues of banks
viz. SBI, Canara Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd aggregating to
Rs.30,02,90,543 on various dates and outstanding as on 31st March, 2012.
The first default occurred in October 2005. Further, the interest on these
Bank loans is overdue to the tune of Rs. 21,36,85,597 upto 31st March,
2012. This amount of secured loans and overdue interest is subject to
confirmation from the respective banks.
12. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us and based
on the information available, no loans and advances have been granted by
the Company on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures
and other securities.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xiii) of
paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
14. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments. Accordingly, Clause (xiv) of paragraph 4
of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the terms and conditions on which the Company has given guarantee
for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions are not,
prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
16. In our opinion and relying on the information given to us, the Term
Loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.
17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we
report that funds raised on short-term basis amounting to Rs. 10,631.94
lacs have been used for long-term purposes including for accumulated
losses.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Act.
19. As the Company has not issued any debentures during the year covered by
our report, clause (xix) of paragraph 4 of the order is not applicable to
the Company.
20. During the year covered by our audit report, the Company has not raised
any money by way of public issue.
21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has
been noticed or reported during the year.
For KHANDELWAL JAIN & CO.
Firm Registration No. 105049W
Chartered Accountants
(S.S. SHAH)
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : August 28, 2012 Membership No. 33632