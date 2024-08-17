iifl-logo-icon 1
KDL Biotech Ltd Share Price

2.1
(-4.55%)
Dec 5, 2013|12:00:00 AM

KDL Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2.1

Prev. Close

2.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

2.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-35.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KDL Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.46%

Foreign: 23.46%

Indian: 45.39%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 28.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KDL Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

24.04

24.04

24.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-83.21

-66

-1.69

Net Worth

-59.17

-41.96

22.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

26.46

28.4

yoy growth (%)

-6.83

Raw materials

-4.7

-7.81

As % of sales

17.76

27.51

Employee costs

-9.64

-9.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-17.21

-45.12

Depreciation

-9.13

-22.34

Tax paid

0

-7.69

Working capital

-7.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.83

Op profit growth

-87.36

EBIT growth

-72.79

Net profit growth

-73.23

View Ratios

View Annually Results

KDL Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KDL Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nalin Bamzai

Director (Technical)

Rajesh Agrawal

Director

Sanjay Sinha

Director

Yogendra Kumar Chauhan

Company Secretary

Manish Bhojwani

Additional Director

Avantika Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KDL Biotech Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Parijat Enterprises, Kopran is currently an integrated health care company. The company has used research-based technology to contribute towards total health-care. From diagnostics to treatment, speciality bulks to finished dosage forms, bio-technology to sophisticated and medical electronic equipments maintaining quality on par with the best in the world, and thereby vying for brand equity in the global context.The companys major foray into the business of biotechnology based products its name is changed from Kopran Drugs to KDL Biotech (KDL).The company started modestly as a Semi Synthetic Penicillin (SSP) player and expanded to becomes the largest SSP Player in India with an annual SSP facility of over 1200 TPA. Subsequently the SSP business was hived off into a separate Company in a joint venture with Synpac Pharmaceuticals Ltd, UK.Its is growing with a vision to focus on Brand Equity Development, Research for New Chemical Entities and globalise its operations thus making KDL a truly International Pharmaceutical Company.
