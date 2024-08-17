KDL Biotech Ltd Summary

Promoted by the Parijat Enterprises, Kopran is currently an integrated health care company. The company has used research-based technology to contribute towards total health-care. From diagnostics to treatment, speciality bulks to finished dosage forms, bio-technology to sophisticated and medical electronic equipments maintaining quality on par with the best in the world, and thereby vying for brand equity in the global context.The companys major foray into the business of biotechnology based products its name is changed from Kopran Drugs to KDL Biotech (KDL).The company started modestly as a Semi Synthetic Penicillin (SSP) player and expanded to becomes the largest SSP Player in India with an annual SSP facility of over 1200 TPA. Subsequently the SSP business was hived off into a separate Company in a joint venture with Synpac Pharmaceuticals Ltd, UK.Its is growing with a vision to focus on Brand Equity Development, Research for New Chemical Entities and globalise its operations thus making KDL a truly International Pharmaceutical Company.