KDL Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.1
(-4.55%)
Dec 5, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

26.46

28.4

yoy growth (%)

-6.83

Raw materials

-4.7

-7.81

As % of sales

17.76

27.51

Employee costs

-9.64

-9.35

As % of sales

36.45

32.93

Other costs

-14.18

-27.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.58

97.12

Operating profit

-2.06

-16.35

OPM

-7.8

-57.57

Depreciation

-9.13

-22.34

Interest expense

-6.77

-6.73

Other income

0.75

0.32

Profit before tax

-17.21

-45.12

Taxes

0

-7.69

Tax rate

0

17.04

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.21

-52.81

Exceptional items

0

-11.5

Net profit

-17.21

-64.31

yoy growth (%)

-73.23

NPM

-65.03

-226.4

