KDL Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(-4.55%)
Dec 5, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

24.04

24.04

24.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-83.21

-66

-1.69

Net Worth

-59.17

-41.96

22.35

Minority Interest

Debt

60.26

60.14

57.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.09

18.18

79.72

Fixed Assets

48.06

56.96

79.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

7.69

Networking Capital

-47.52

-39.27

-7.85

Inventories

2.51

2.7

3.47

Inventory Days

34.61

34.69

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.29

0.07

Debtor Days

0.27

3.72

Other Current Assets

5.56

4.9

14.89

Sundry Creditors

-5.48

-5.33

-21.78

Creditor Days

75.57

68.48

Other Current Liabilities

-50.13

-41.83

-4.5

Cash

0.54

0.48

0.71

Total Assets

1.09

18.18

79.72

