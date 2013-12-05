KDL Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
24.04
24.04
24.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-83.21
-66
-1.69
Net Worth
-59.17
-41.96
22.35
Minority Interest
Debt
60.26
60.14
57.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.09
18.18
79.72
Fixed Assets
48.06
56.96
79.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
7.69
Networking Capital
-47.52
-39.27
-7.85
Inventories
2.51
2.7
3.47
Inventory Days
34.61
34.69
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.29
0.07
Debtor Days
0.27
3.72
Other Current Assets
5.56
4.9
14.89
Sundry Creditors
-5.48
-5.33
-21.78
Creditor Days
75.57
68.48
Other Current Liabilities
-50.13
-41.83
-4.5
Cash
0.54
0.48
0.71
Total Assets
1.09
18.18
79.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.