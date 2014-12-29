Kelvin Fincap Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.9
-13.89
-13.89
-13.88
Net Worth
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
9.43
9.43
9.43
9.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.53
9.54
9.54
10.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.33
6.36
6.25
6.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.2
0.21
0.09
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.87
6.87
6.77
6.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.6
-0.63
-0.67
-0.22
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.19
Total Assets
9.53
9.55
9.54
10.05
