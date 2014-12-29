iifl-logo-icon 1
Kelvin Fincap Ltd Balance Sheet

428.95
(-4.99%)
Dec 29, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.9

-13.89

-13.89

-13.88

Net Worth

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

9.43

9.43

9.43

9.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.53

9.54

9.54

10.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.33

6.36

6.25

6.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0.2

0.21

0.09

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.87

6.87

6.77

6.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.6

-0.63

-0.67

-0.22

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.11

0.19

Total Assets

9.53

9.55

9.54

10.05

