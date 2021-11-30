Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
12,443.55
|58.54
|3,66,685.5
|2,682.15
|0.62
|21,134.68
|2,364.53
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
591.4
|38.81
|1,45,669.12
|928.88
|0.34
|5,681.38
|197.33
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
31,296.55
|94.4
|1,12,920.29
|555.98
|0.35
|5,240.15
|5,878.86
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
6,303.4
|58.57
|48,705.27
|417.32
|0.24
|3,342.95
|784.98
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
DALBHARAT
2,151.8
|218.68
|40,360.27
|77
|0.42
|78
|417.85
