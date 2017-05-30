THE MEMBERS OF KHATOR FIBRE AND FABRICS LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KHATOR FIBRE AND FABRICS LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31tfMarch, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [in which are included the returns of one branch of the Company audited by branch auditor for the year ended on that date].

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan

and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 3 1 "March, 2017, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of one branch of the Company i.e. "Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISDS)" branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, as considered in the standalone financial statements of the branch has been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our op inion so far as it relates to the amount and disclosures included in respect of the branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the company audited under section 143(8) of the Act by the branch auditor has been sent to us and has been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on

31 "March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 "March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in die Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were

any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no requirement for funds to be transferred to die Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The company had provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as

dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company.

For S. R Goyal & Co.

Chartered Accountants FR No.: 001537C

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30/05/2017 AJC. AtoKa

(Partner)

M. No.: 077201

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

to the members of KHATOR FIBRE AND FABRICS LIMITED

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) As explained to us , all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner , which in our opinion is reasonable, having regards to size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.

(iii) The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore paragraph 3 (iii) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable;

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees, and security made.

(v) As informed to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year within the meaning of section 73 or 76 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the directives issued by the reserve bank of India or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable.

(vi) As per information and explanations given to us, the cost records as prescribed by the Central Government u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of process house are being made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fond, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us , there are no dues in respect of Income tax , wealth tax, excise duty, custom duty, service tax and cess that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on on account of any dispute.

(viii) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

(xi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid or provided for the managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence clause (xii) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or frilly or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable;

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

to the members of KHATOR FIBRE AND FABRICS LIMITED

Report on the Interna] Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to In paragraph 2(0 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KHATOR FIBRE AND FABRICS LIMITED (‘the Company), as of 31* March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and

dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial

statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or

disposition of the 0009)80/8 assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

Explanatory paragraph

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the financial statements of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and our report dated March 31,2017 expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

