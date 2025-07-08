iifl-logo
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Share Price Live

8
(-1.60%)
Jan 24, 2020|11:33:35 AM

  • Open8
  • Day's High8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.13
  • Day's Low8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E17.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.22
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

8

Prev. Close

8.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

8

Day's Low

8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

35.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.4

P/E

17.02

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.71%

Non-Promoter- 58.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.21

4.21

4.21

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.52

9.88

9.28

8.68

Net Worth

14.73

14.09

13.49

12.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

66.27

58.57

55.07

53.99

yoy growth (%)

13.14

6.36

1.99

16.34

Raw materials

-31.72

-22.1

-20.7

-22.72

As % of sales

47.87

37.72

37.59

42.09

Employee costs

-1.07

-0.4

-0.28

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.93

0.87

0.86

0.76

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.1

-2.09

-1.82

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.28

-0.27

-0.23

Working capital

8.15

-0.27

2.27

0.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.14

6.36

1.99

16.34

Op profit growth

-195.74

-279.88

-69.17

1.06

EBIT growth

33.77

-10.99

2.85

-10.1

Net profit growth

10.07

-0.55

11.93

-48.51

No Record Found

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kailash S Khator

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashok S Khator

Independent Director

Devkumar P Lohar

Independent Director

Swati Dhruv Tewari

Registered Office

G/67 Modi Nagar,

Ajmer Road,

Rajasthan - 302019

Tel: 91-22-224148701

Website: http://www.khator.com

Email: khator@khator.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting o...
Reports by Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is ₹3.40 Cr. as of 24 Jan ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is 17.02 and 0.23 as of 24 Jan ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Jan ‘20

What is the CAGR of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd?

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.24%, 3 Years at -7.08%, 1 Year at -24.81%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at -11.11% and 1 Month at -6.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.29 %

