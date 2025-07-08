Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹8
Prev. Close₹8.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹8
Day's Low₹8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.4
P/E17.02
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.21
4.21
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.52
9.88
9.28
8.68
Net Worth
14.73
14.09
13.49
12.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
66.27
58.57
55.07
53.99
yoy growth (%)
13.14
6.36
1.99
16.34
Raw materials
-31.72
-22.1
-20.7
-22.72
As % of sales
47.87
37.72
37.59
42.09
Employee costs
-1.07
-0.4
-0.28
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.93
0.87
0.86
0.76
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.1
-2.09
-1.82
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
Working capital
8.15
-0.27
2.27
0.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.14
6.36
1.99
16.34
Op profit growth
-195.74
-279.88
-69.17
1.06
EBIT growth
33.77
-10.99
2.85
-10.1
Net profit growth
10.07
-0.55
11.93
-48.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kailash S Khator
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashok S Khator
Independent Director
Devkumar P Lohar
Independent Director
Swati Dhruv Tewari
G/67 Modi Nagar,
Ajmer Road,
Rajasthan - 302019
Tel: 91-22-224148701
Website: http://www.khator.com
Email: khator@khator.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting o...
Read More
Reports by Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
