Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.21
4.21
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.52
9.88
9.28
8.68
Net Worth
14.73
14.09
13.49
12.89
Minority Interest
Debt
33.46
19.84
20.78
21.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.76
2.68
2.78
2.65
Total Liabilities
50.95
36.61
37.05
37.03
Fixed Assets
25.18
21.26
21.53
23.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.13
0.28
Networking Capital
22.48
11.39
11.67
12.76
Inventories
16.44
7.06
6.44
5.09
Inventory Days
90.53
43.99
42.68
34.4
Sundry Debtors
8.83
9.04
9.46
7.62
Debtor Days
48.62
56.32
62.69
51.51
Other Current Assets
7.34
4.25
4.15
3.71
Sundry Creditors
-3.62
-4.33
-3.99
-3.17
Creditor Days
19.93
26.98
26.44
21.42
Other Current Liabilities
-6.51
-4.63
-4.39
-0.49
Cash
2.91
3.61
3.38
0.04
Total Assets
50.95
36.63
37.06
37.05
