Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.93
0.87
0.86
0.76
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.1
-2.09
-1.82
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
Working capital
8.15
-0.27
2.27
0.95
Other operating items
Operating
6.46
-1.79
0.77
-0.34
Capital expenditure
7.59
0.06
-0.03
3.19
Free cash flow
14.06
-1.73
0.73
2.84
Equity raised
19.74
18.56
17.36
16.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.62
3.5
3.95
5.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.43
20.33
22.04
24.38
No Record Found
