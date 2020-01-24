iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8
(-1.60%)
Jan 24, 2020|11:33:35 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Khator Fibre FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.93

0.87

0.86

0.76

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.1

-2.09

-1.82

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.28

-0.27

-0.23

Working capital

8.15

-0.27

2.27

0.95

Other operating items

Operating

6.46

-1.79

0.77

-0.34

Capital expenditure

7.59

0.06

-0.03

3.19

Free cash flow

14.06

-1.73

0.73

2.84

Equity raised

19.74

18.56

17.36

16.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.62

3.5

3.95

5.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.43

20.33

22.04

24.38

Khator Fibre : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.